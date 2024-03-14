JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 212,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 877,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKS shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

