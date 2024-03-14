Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 2,489 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $13,490.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,083 shares in the company, valued at $954,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kate Dehoff sold 2,605 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $15,708.15.

JOBY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 1,380,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,577. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after buying an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,727,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after buying an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

