JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Compass Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $545.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

