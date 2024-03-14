JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 93,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,210,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,855,000 after purchasing an additional 509,707 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.39. 4,249,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $542.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.