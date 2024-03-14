JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Position Increased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6,262.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $39,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000.

BATS:JCPB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 369,891 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

