Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 287,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,123,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Kaixin Auto Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

