Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $321.80

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $321.80 and last traded at $321.30, with a volume of 276245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.19.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.78.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total transaction of $1,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604 shares in the company, valued at $13,562,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604 shares in the company, valued at $13,562,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,924,500 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

