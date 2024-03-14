Kevin Christopher Siebert Sells 13,967 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Viavi Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %
VIAV stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Big Investors Like What Comcast, Schwab, Alphabet Have to Offer
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.