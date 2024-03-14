Kevin Christopher Siebert Sells 13,967 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %

VIAV stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

