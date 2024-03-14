Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $624.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 624 ($7.99) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.07), with a volume of 5303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($7.94).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Keystone Law Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £198.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,695.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 559 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 507.54.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

