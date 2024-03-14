Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $624.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 624 ($7.99) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.07), with a volume of 5303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($7.94).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
