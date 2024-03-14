Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,758. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.