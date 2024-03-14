Kimberly Marshall Sells 4,953 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

