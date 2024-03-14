Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of LIF opened at C$28.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.56. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$27.04 and a 12-month high of C$34.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

