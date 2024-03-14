Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.83% of Lam Research worth $7,290,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $926.71 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $473.98 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $867.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $744.27. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

