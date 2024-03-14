Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

