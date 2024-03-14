Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

