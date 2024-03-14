Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 123500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Lara Exploration Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.52.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
