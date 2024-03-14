LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TREE

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.