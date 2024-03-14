Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,899. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. Lennar has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lennar by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

