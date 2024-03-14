LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.22. LG Display shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 102,642 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get LG Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPL

LG Display Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $2,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 215,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LG Display by 568.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,963 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.