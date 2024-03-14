Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.38.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.