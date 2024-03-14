Lincoln John Moore Purchases 500,000 Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) insider Lincoln John Moore bought 500,000 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,406.15).
Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance
LON:DKL opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Thursday. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.95 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The company has a market capitalization of £8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.05.
Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile
