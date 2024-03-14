Lincoln John Moore Purchases 500,000 Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) insider Lincoln John Moore bought 500,000 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,406.15).

LON:DKL opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Thursday. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.95 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The company has a market capitalization of £8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.05.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

