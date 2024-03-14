Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$8.86. Approximately 703,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 489,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello purchased 10,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$45,400.00. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

