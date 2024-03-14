Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $434.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.62 and a 200 day moving average of $438.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

