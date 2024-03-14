Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Logan Ridge Finance Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

