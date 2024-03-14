Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,775 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COPX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

