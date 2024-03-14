Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

PXF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.06. 786,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,061. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

