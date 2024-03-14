Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,781 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 225,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

