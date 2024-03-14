Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 213,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 164,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 101,532 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,486. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

