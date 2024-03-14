Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 693,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,522,000 after acquiring an additional 125,407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,700,000 after acquiring an additional 424,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,295,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

GNR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.45. 1,095,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.