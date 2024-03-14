Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 62,853 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 258,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,068. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.