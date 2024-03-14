Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 9.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,744 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.