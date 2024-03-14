Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $157,000 Position in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of LINKBANCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LINKBANCORP by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNKB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,479. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.60.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

