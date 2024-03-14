Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,797,000 after buying an additional 1,131,260 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,853,000 after acquiring an additional 274,858 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 959,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 531,961 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $91.61. 2,695,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

