Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

