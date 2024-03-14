Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Macerich alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC

Macerich Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.