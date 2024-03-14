MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 9,397 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

