Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.65

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 3044364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

M has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

