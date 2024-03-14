MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.31.

MAG Silver stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $954.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

