Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Magna Terra Minerals
Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magna Terra Minerals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.