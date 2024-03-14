Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Announces GBX 7 Dividend

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MNL stock opened at GBX 672.85 ($8.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.68 and a beta of 0.46. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 338.55 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 692 ($8.87). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 598.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 515.39.
About Manchester & London Investment Trust
