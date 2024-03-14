Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Announces GBX 7 Dividend

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MNL stock opened at GBX 672.85 ($8.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.68 and a beta of 0.46. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 338.55 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 692 ($8.87). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 598.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 515.39.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

