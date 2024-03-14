Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 500,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,455. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

