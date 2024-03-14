Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CFO Sells $31,500.00 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nick Giovanni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Nick Giovanni sold 5,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00.
Maplebear Stock Performance
CART stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on CART. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $1,484,000.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
