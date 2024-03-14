Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CFO Sells $31,500.00 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nick Giovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Nick Giovanni sold 5,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maplebear last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.62 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CART. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $1,484,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

