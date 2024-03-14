Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $7.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.87. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

