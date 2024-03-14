Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,990,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 14th total of 19,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Marqeta by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 39.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Marqeta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MQ. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Marqeta Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 4,760,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,443. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.87. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.