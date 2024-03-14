Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $250.15. The stock had a trading volume of 355,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,720. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $253.12.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

