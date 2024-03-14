Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

MMC opened at $207.97 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $207.95. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

