Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.14.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $134.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.
