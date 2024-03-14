Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.13 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

