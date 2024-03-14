Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Enbridge stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

