Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

